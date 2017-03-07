Woman charged after hitting MSP vehicle on I-75

A Michigan State Police vehicle was hit while responding to another vehicle crash.

The original crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on southbound I-75 at W. Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township.

The MSP vehicle was a K-9 unit and was helping direct traffic away from the original accident. The K-9 officer was not injured during the crash, police said.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The MSP vehicle was hit on southbound I-75, south of Carpenter Road.

A 59-year-old woman hit the vehicle, causing about $20,000 in damages to the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle had emergency lights and flashers on at the time of the crash, police said.

The woman was charged for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.