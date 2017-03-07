Maple Leafs slip by Red Wings 3-2

TORONTO (AP) -- James van Riemsdyk broke out of a scoring slump, and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Alexey Marchenko and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs, who were 0-2-3 in their previous five games. Rookie Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each had two assists.

Gustav Nyquist scored twice for the Red Wings, while Henrik Zetterberg extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on both goals.

Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Petr Mrazek, making his eighth straight start for Detroit, stopped 25 shots.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.