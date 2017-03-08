DTE: Most significant weather event in 100 years

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

More than 800,000 customers were impacted and 248,000 remained without power Friday night.

The company said they expect to restore power to 90 percent of its customers by Sunday evening.

Consumers Energy is reporting more than 300,000 Michigan customers were impacted by high winds that gusted up to 60 mph on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon, approximately 72,000 customers were without power.

The energy company said because of the scope of the outages, some customers may not have power restored until Sunday.

“Safety for our customers and employees is our top priority as we work throughout a vast swath of our service territory in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula making repairs to restore customers’ power, repair nearly 3,000 down wires and replace 500 broken utility poles,” said Guy Packard, vice president of energy operations. “All of us at Consumes Energy appreciate our customers’ patience as we commit to working 24/7 until our final customers have their energy restored following this damaging wind storm.”

Workers from utility companies in Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana are coming to assist crews.

"The wind storm is the worst storm Consumers have seen since the ice storm of 2013," said Kevin Keane, manager for Consumers.

Keane said they brought in 181 crews from outside of Michigan to help with restoration efforts.

"We fully expect that all our customers will be restored by midnight Sunday," Keane said.

Keane said they have a system on which areas get restored first.

"High voltage lines and substations are addressed first. Then primary customers like hospitals and public safety areas. Then it's a matter of taking the largest groups of customers and working outwards," he said.

Click here for the Consumers Energy outage map.

Local outages include:

Arenac County: 60 customers

Bay County: 238 customers

Clare County: 202 customers

Genesee County: 2,377 customers

Gladwin County: 341 customers

Gratiot County: 510 customers

Huron County: 1,300 customers

Isabella County: 656 customers

Lapeer County: 4,200 customers

Midland County: 1,966 customers

Roscommon County: 100 customers

Saginaw County: 881 customers

Shiawassee County: 2,127 customers

Tuscola County: 1,600 customers

If you are one of the thousands without power, you may qualify for a credit. Click here for more.

Waves of wind made for a close call with a loaded school bus in Saginaw on Wednesday.

"This tree just come tumbling down man. The bus was just about to pull up and the tree come down, almost hit the bus which would've been devastating," Kyle Chvatao said.

No one was injured.

Gov. Rick Snyder activated the state's Emergency Operations Center after several reports of storm damage.

“We will be proactively coordinating our state departments and agencies with the utility companies to continuously assess the number of people without electricity and how long it will be until power is restored,” Snyder said. “We also will be coordinating with local communities to see if they have additional needs to help their residents as the temperatures go down.”

