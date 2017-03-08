Police: Video shows suspect in Wayne State officer's slaying - WNEM TV 5

Police: Video shows suspect in Wayne State officer's slaying

Posted: Updated:
(Wayne State University via AP). This undated photo provided by Wayne State University shows university police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (Wayne State University via AP). This undated photo provided by Wayne State University shows university police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
DETROIT (AP) -

Authorities have released video they say shows a suspect in the November slaying of Wayne State University campus police officer.

Detroit police say the video recorded by a camera on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus shows the suspect running from the scene of where 29-year-old Collin Rose was shot. Investigators late Tuesday renewed a request for tips from the public.

The Detroit News reports a reward now exceeds $100,000.

Rose was shot in the head about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 near the Detroit school's campus after he stopped to investigate a man riding a bike. He died the next day.

Police previously released pictures of a blue mountain bike that investigators believe were used by the suspect. Charges against a man initially arrested in the case were later dropped.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.