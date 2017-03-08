Water seeping into electrical box sparks morning fire

At least a half-dozen people were able to escape a morning house fire.

Mt. Morris Township firefighters were called to a home at 6154 Harwood Road at around 6:15 a.m.

TV5 crews were told that water leaked into the electrical box in the basement, sparking a fire.

Everyone in the home was able to escape without injury, and the fire was contained to the basement.

No dollar estimate on the damage was available.

