Water seeping into electrical box sparks morning fire - WNEM TV 5

Water seeping into electrical box sparks morning fire

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

At least a half-dozen people were able to escape a morning house fire.

Mt. Morris Township firefighters were called to a home at 6154 Harwood Road at around 6:15 a.m.

TV5 crews were told that water leaked into the electrical box in the basement, sparking a fire.

Everyone in the home was able to escape without injury, and the fire was contained to the basement.

No dollar estimate on the damage was available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.