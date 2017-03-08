Wind escort required for some on the Mackinac Bridge - WNEM TV 5

Wind escort required for some on the Mackinac Bridge

STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

Strong winds are requiring a wind escort for certain ‘high profile’ vehicles across the Mackinac Bridge again on Thursday.

Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the span, and be prepared to stop.

Vehicles including pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder or U-Haul trucks, semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height are some examples of vehicles requiring an escort.

A high wind warning was also issued for the span on Wednesday.

