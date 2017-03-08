Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

Wind escort required for some on the Mackinac Bridge

Strong winds are requiring a wind escort for certain ‘high profile’ vehicles across the Mackinac Bridge again on Thursday.

Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the span, and be prepared to stop.

Vehicles including pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder or U-Haul trucks, semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height are some examples of vehicles requiring an escort.

A high wind warning was also issued for the span on Wednesday.

Click here for the full condition report.

