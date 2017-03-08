Strong winds kicking up white caps on Lake Michigan

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

Winds are kicking up across Michigan, and as you might expect, it’s creating some white caps.

Check out webcam images from NOAA-Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Muskegon by clicking here.

They are updated six times an hour.

You can also see the waves rolling in by clicking on spyglasshill.com's livestream. Click here to see the cam, which is located in Holland near Holland State Park and focuses on the pier lights at Holland Channel.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.