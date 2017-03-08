The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

It happened at Birch Run High School.

The district’s Superintendent, David Bush, told TV5 that the roofing material started flying off the building at the auxiliary gym.

Bush said that students were in the gym at the time, but no one was hurt.

The west side of the high school has been sealed off, and roof repair is slated for tomorrow.

