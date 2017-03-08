Part of high school roof comes off in wind - WNEM TV 5

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

Birch Run High School roof (Source: WNEM) Birch Run High School roof (Source: WNEM)
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

It happened at Birch Run High School.

The district’s Superintendent, David Bush, told TV5 that the roofing material started flying off the building at the auxiliary gym.

Bush said that students were in the gym at the time, but no one was hurt.

The west side of the high school has been sealed off, and roof repair is slated for tomorrow.

