Detroit-area youth soccer coach sentenced in sexual assault

A former volunteer soccer coach will spend 31 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl at his suburban Detroit home.

WDIV-TV reports that applause broke out Wednesday as Jason Niemasz was led from the courtroom after his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Niemasz was charged last year with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police have said they received a complaint from the girl's parents that she had been assaulted Nov. 14 at Niemasz's home in Roseville. She was visiting Niemasz's daughter, who she met playing soccer with the American Youth Soccer Organization in Warren, where he coached.

The television station reports that the assault occurred during a sleepover at the home.

