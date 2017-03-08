1 killed, several hurt in crash

One person is dead, several others injured in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Sidney Road and Mt. Hope Road in Montcalm County’s Crystal Township.

Michigan State Police report that a 67-year-old man from Sumner, driving a Ford Ranger, was eastbound on Sidney Road when he entered the intersection and was hit by a southbound mini-van driven by a 74-year-old woman from Riverdale.

The passenger in the Ranger, a 61-year-old woman from Sumner, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the mini-van, and her 70-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Ranger was also hurt.

The cause of the accident is under investigation; alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

