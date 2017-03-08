Wind blows roof off business, into street - WNEM TV 5

Wind blows roof off business, into street

Courtesy: Richie Kampf Courtesy: Richie Kampf
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Strong winds appear to have taken the roof off a Mid-Michigan business.

Pictures sent to us by Richie Kampf show a roof in the street near the 4400 block of Saginaw in Burton.

The roof apparently belongs to Happy Harvesters Hydroponics.

The store specialized in making indoor gardening easy.

There’s no word on any injuries.

>>Slideshow: Wind Damage, March 8<<

