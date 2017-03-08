Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

DTE: Most significant weather event in 100 years

Wind blows roof off business, into street

Strong winds appear to have taken the roof off a Mid-Michigan business.

Pictures sent to us by Richie Kampf show a roof in the street near the 4400 block of Saginaw in Burton.

The roof apparently belongs to Happy Harvesters Hydroponics.

The store specialized in making indoor gardening easy.

There’s no word on any injuries.

