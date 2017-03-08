Road reopens after wind rolls semi-tractor trailer - WNEM TV 5

Road reopens after wind rolls semi-tractor trailer

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

Police reported a semi-tractor trailer rolled over and was lying on its side.

The vehicle was southbound on Gera when the driver, a 58-year-old Frankenmuth Township man, said a powerful gust of wind pushed the trailer over on to the driver’s side.

The trailer was empty at the time.

No one was hurt.

The road was closed for about two hours.

