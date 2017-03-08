Road reopens after wind rolls semi-tractor trailer

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage.

The roof apparently belongs to Happy Harvesters Hydroponics.

Wind blows roof off business, into street

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

DTE: Most significant weather event in 100 years

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

Police reported a semi-tractor trailer rolled over and was lying on its side.

The vehicle was southbound on Gera when the driver, a 58-year-old Frankenmuth Township man, said a powerful gust of wind pushed the trailer over on to the driver’s side.

The trailer was empty at the time.

No one was hurt.

The road was closed for about two hours.

