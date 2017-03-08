Train stalled on tracks blocking traffic in Mt. Morris - WNEM TV 5

Train stalled on tracks blocking traffic in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

A train is stalled on the railroad tracks, blocking a few streets in Mt. Morris.

It is stalled at the tracks on Saginaw Street south of Mt. Morris Road.

Union Street is also blocked as Mt. Morris Road, according to Mt. Morris police.

The Roosevelt Street rail crossing is still open.

Drivers are requested to avoid the area.

