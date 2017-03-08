Michigan team plane slides off runway, players safe - WNEM TV 5

Michigan team plane slides off runway, players safe

Posted: Updated:
YPSILANTI, MI (AP) -

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage. The team said everyone aboard was safe.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot emailed reporters describing the incident at Willow Run Airport, about 15 miles from the campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wywrot says the takeoff "was aborted" on a day marked by high winds and "after strong braking," the plane slid off the runway and "sustained extensive damage." A witness tweeted a photo showing the plane well off the runway.

Wywrot said everyone aboard was safely evacuated and alternate travel arrangements were being made.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.