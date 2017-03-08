Michigan team plane slides off runway, players safe

Part of a Mid-Michigan school has been sealed off after rubber roofing material started flying off the building while students were inside.

Part of high school roof comes off in wind

Gera Road (M-83) between Baker and King Road is back open after it was closed for a traffic accident.

DTE Energy said Wednesday's wind storm was the most significant weather event the company has experienced in more than 100 years.

The plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage. The team said everyone aboard was safe.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot emailed reporters describing the incident at Willow Run Airport, about 15 miles from the campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wywrot says the takeoff "was aborted" on a day marked by high winds and "after strong braking," the plane slid off the runway and "sustained extensive damage." A witness tweeted a photo showing the plane well off the runway.

Wywrot said everyone aboard was safely evacuated and alternate travel arrangements were being made.

Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.



Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBlue ? pic.twitter.com/CJfrr5ONEJ — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2017

That was crazy,glad everyone is ok! Coach B's leadership was great, he helped everyone off the plane as they slid down the emergency slide. pic.twitter.com/sDWz6DWEoE — Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) March 8, 2017

