Women respond to 'A Day Without a Woman'

Across the country hundreds of thousands of women took the day off work and skipped shopping trips to prove their impact on society and the economy.

Wednesday's 'A Day Without a Woman' protest stretched from coast to coast with demonstrations in major cities and small towns everywhere.

"I think it's great. Anything that brings awareness to women's inequality is a good thing," said Tracy Aubuchon, business owner.

She was hard at work in the spa industry on International Women's Day.

Demonstrators across the country started the first "A Day Without Woman" urging females to skip work for paid and unpaid labor.

Aubuchon owns Rejuv Avenue Skin Spa in Fenton. While she supports the movement, she believes there is a better way.

"I think it's a privilege to be at work today. I own my own business and I think showing up as a professional is important. I would rather people take notice in the work I do and the value I bring to the work force," she said.

Brittany Krecek works at the spa. She said she thinks the movement is positive and has even been to several Women's March protests, but said not everyone is able to call out of work.

"I didn't want to take the day off work because I work in a place where I empower women every day. So if i was taking off work then what if a woman wanted to come in and get a treatment, I could make her feel empowered and beautiful. So in my situation it was a good day to come to work," Krecek said.

On the Women's March website it said the day was a response to the lower pay, discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity women deal with every day.

Organizers also urged supporters to wear red in solidarity to A Day Without a Woman.

The group said they want women to avoid shopping on Wednesday unless it's from a women or minority owned business.

Aubuchon said she supports gender justice and that's why she went to work on Wednesday.

"I'm all about empowering women, supporting women, but I think part of that is showing up to work," she said.

