Mt. Pleasant boy wins Pistons VIP experience

A Mid-Michigan's boy's love for basketball landed him the chance of a lifetime.

Instead of just watching the Detroit Pistons on TV, the 11-year-old is going to join the players on the court at the Palace.

Caleb Neubecker is a huge fan and his favorite player is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

"I'm really excited to go in person. I've only watched it on TV so it's going to be really exciting to see it in person," Caleb said.

He won't be experiencing the game alone. He and his teammates from the Mt. Pleasant Oilers get to tag along for a chance of a lifetime.

"We get to meet the Pistons players and the mascot Hooper," Caleb said.

He won the Michigan Kids Can Pistons VIP Experience. He was one of more than 200 participants in the contest sponsored by BlueCross Blue Shield and the Detroit Pistons.

"I was at an after school program and my mom came to pick me up, showed me her phone and it said that I won the contest," Caleb said.

He said after hearing the good news he couldn't contain his excitement and his facial expression said it all.

Caleb said he hopes to inspire his younger sister Carly and others to stay active and live a healthy life.

Caleb and his teammates get to watch the Pistons take on the Phoenix Suns on March 19.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.