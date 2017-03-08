Community center damaged from strong winds

Strong winds caused extensive damage all across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

The Fenton Community Center was forced to close early when strong winds tore apart the building's roof, causing extensive damage.

It happened about noon, causing debris to fly everywhere.

Fenton firefighters responded to the scene shortly after it happened.

Witnesses said massive pieces of foam flew off the roof onto Leroy Street and into a church parking lot across the street.

Harrison Cypher, with the community center, said it is important to get it fixed quickly.

"It's just going to be a process to get that roof taken care of because of the concrete exposed right now. We're just hoping for no rain," Cypher said.

Nobody was injured when the roof detached.

Volunteers from the Freedom Center Church in Fenton spent the afternoon helping clean up the mess.

"They were like, 'Yeah, we could use some help.' So I contacted some of my youth interns and was like, 'Hey, you want to come and help,'" said Caitlyn Williams, with the church.

They loaded debris onto trucks as crews worked to replace the roof.

