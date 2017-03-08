60 MPH gust reported in Flint

I heard it said today, “it is beyond windy it’s insane out there.” A cold front cutting across Mid-Michigan this evening was the reason behind the crazy winds.

As that front passed through it caused winds to really ramp up with the worst of the winds coming through around 3-5 PM Wednesday.

Those strong winds caused power outages, toppled trees, tipped over 18-wheelers, brought down power lines and even torn singles and entire sections off of roofs.

In Flint there was a 60 mpg recorded wind gust! Saginaw recorded at 59 MPH gust earlier this evening. Numerous reports are beginning to fill in. Those reports will be updated here.

Thankfully those damaging winds from earlier today have begun to back off. It is still gusty outside but winds have fallen below the high wind warning criteria and we are no longer under the High Wind Watch or the Wind Advisory.

After midnight tonight winds will calm down, coming from the west at 10-15 mph. Thursday will follow suit seeing light winds 5-15 mph. With lighter winds it will make cleaning up easier and also assist line men in getting power restored.

