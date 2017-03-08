Judge approves language for recall of Flint's mayor

After several recent attempts failed, a petition to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is moving forward.

A hearing on the recall language was held Wednesday morning before a Genesee County circuit court judge.

The recall cites Flint's trash controversy, in which Weaver supported hiring a new garbage hauler that was later linked to a federal corruption investigation.

Arthur Woodson, Flint resident, filed the recall. he said it's getting support from all over the city.

"We've been getting support since we first put the recall language in. We got support when the Rizzo contract incident came about and when she wouldn't ask for Gov. Snyder's recall and resignation," Woodson said.

The recall petition must collect about 7,000 signatures in the next six months.

“My goal is, and has always been, to do what is in the best interests of the citizens and the City of Flint. I will continue to fight for the people of Flint and do my job just as I have been since being elected 16 months ago," Weaver said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.