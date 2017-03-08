Police seek help identifying person in assault investigation - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying person in assault investigation

Posted:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in regards to an assault investigation.

The University of Michigan-Flint police posted the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

If you have any information on the person's identification you are asked to contact the campus' Department of Public Safety at 810-762-3333.

