Residents pick up pieces after strong winds leave behind destruction

Residents are picking up the pieces after strong winds wreaked havoc on Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

Large trees were uprooted, tractor trailers turned on their sides and thousands left in the dark.

Zoe Freyre said every year for Christmas she would decorate the 45 foot evergreen in her Saginaw Township yard. Now that beloved tree is no more.

"I'm really super sad about it cause there's too many memories with the tree," Freyre said.

The tree didn't do much damage on its way down.

However, the same can't be said for the front porch of Alan Lane's historic home in Saginaw.

"Major crash, boom. I thought something was going on. I didn't know, sounded like an explosion," Lane said.

He went outside to find his porch demolished by a tree.

Lane estimates the tree did about $5,000 worth of damage. He spent the rest of his day clearing the tree from the house with the help of a caring stranger.

"This guy came over and he said, 'You OK?' I said, 'Well, yeah. I'm just trying to figure it out.' He says, 'Well, I've got chainsaws in the back, let's do it,'" Lane said.

