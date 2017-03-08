Shiawassee County 911 experiencing outage - WNEM TV 5

Shiawassee County 911 experiencing outage

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy of At&T) Outage map March 8, 2017. (Courtesy of At&T) Outage map March 8, 2017.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Several U.S. cities are experiencing outages to their 911 centers Wednesday.

An AT&T outage map showed customers across the country affected by the outage. Shiawassee County Central Dispatch is one of them.

Shiawassee County residents who have AT&T and have a 911 emergency should call Shiawassee Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111 for assistance.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.