Shiawassee County 911 experiencing outage

Several U.S. cities are experiencing outages to their 911 centers Wednesday.

An AT&T outage map showed customers across the country affected by the outage. Shiawassee County Central Dispatch is one of them.

Shiawassee County residents who have AT&T and have a 911 emergency should call Shiawassee Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111 for assistance.

