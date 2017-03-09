Party store fire caused road closure

A fire at a party store closed a road.

It happened at around 3 a.m. at Nestel Party Store on Washington Avenue in Saginaw.

Crews shut down M-13 at Washington and Gallagher while they worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear how the fire started.

