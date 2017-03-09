Medical emergency causes man to smash into utility pole

A medical emergency caused a man to lose control and smash into a utility pole

It happened on Mackinaw Road at Hartford Drive in Saginaw Township shortly after 7 a.m.

TV5 was told that a 26-year-old man was driving northbound on Mackinaw Road on his way home from work when he experienced the medical emergency.

He crossed the center line, left the road, hit a mailbox and crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped, fell on his car and caught fire.

We were told the man wasn’t hurt, but he was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

