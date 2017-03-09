Police need help identifying man in connection with assault case - WNEM TV 5

Police need help identifying man in connection with assault case

Posted: Updated:
Source: UM-Flint Police Dept. Source: UM-Flint Police Dept.
Source: UM-Flint Police Dept. Source: UM-Flint Police Dept.
Source: UM-Flint Police Dept. Source: UM-Flint Police Dept.
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Campus police are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an assault investigation.

University of Michigan-Flint Police posted a picture of a man, and a vehicle in connection with the case.

If you have any information, call UM-Flint Department of Public Safety at 810-762-3333 or email Detective Sgt. Jeff Fray at jefray@umflint.edu.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.