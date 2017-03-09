Police need help identifying man in connection with assault case

Campus police are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an assault investigation.

University of Michigan-Flint Police posted a picture of a man, and a vehicle in connection with the case.

If you have any information, call UM-Flint Department of Public Safety at 810-762-3333 or email Detective Sgt. Jeff Fray at jefray@umflint.edu.

