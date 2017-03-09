Sketch released in abduction attempt of 4-year-old

Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in that attempted abduction of a 4-year-old girl.

Officers with the Fenton Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Ellen Street on March 8 at 2:48 p.m.

Investigators report a man entered a home, picked up the 4-year-old child and attempted to leave.

An older sibling who was in the home confronted the man and was able to get the little girl back while they were on the front porch.

The suspect then took off in a silver, four-door car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle may have had only the front windows tinted and was last seen eastbound on E. Ellen Street.

A man at a nearby park witnessed the incident and was seen following the suspect.

The suspect is about 30-years-old, 6’ tall with a thin build. He has a small tattoo under his right eye, dark hair and a dark, thin beard.

Investigators are asking for the witnesses, or anyone who saw anything, to call Det. Rauch at 810-629-5311.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act, as the suspect appeared at the home on two prior occasions. In one incident, police said the suspect, who appeared intoxicated, attempted to assault a 15-year-old girl at the home.

The case is still under investigation.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

