Wind topples tree onto car, killing 2 inside

Two people are dead after a strong gust of wind blew a tree over on to their vehicle.

It happened on March 8 at 4:25 p.m. on M-115 near the Clare/Osceola County Line in Freeman Township.

Michigan State Police report that 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, and 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island, were driving eastbound when a large tree was blown over onto the roof of their vehicle.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

