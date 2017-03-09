Deputies: Man driving stolen truck picks up stolen trailer - WNEM TV 5

Deputies: Man driving stolen truck picks up stolen trailer

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

A man has been arrested, accused of dropping off and picking up a stolen trailer, while driving a stolen truck!

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted after a 24-foot dual axle box trailer that had been stolen from St. Clair County was dropped off at Albrecht Auctions in Vassar.

Investigators said 47-year-old David Pellecchia returned to get it the same day. At the same time, he was driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck that had been stolen from Detroit.

Pellecchia was arrested after he left the auction site.

He has been charged with unlawful driving away of motor vehicle, receiving & concealing stolen property, operating without a license and unlawful use of a registration plate.

The investigation continues.

