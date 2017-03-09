Wedding Expo Time at Dow Diamond

If you’re planning or think you might be planning a wedding in the near future, then swing by Dow Diamond's Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say it will have anything a bride, groom and wedding planner could need, all under one roof.

According to the Great Lakes Loons baseball team, the event is designed for participants to plan as much of their wedding as needed in a single afternoon. Dozens of local wedding vendors will be on hand, live models with bridal gowns will be showcased, and free food samples and wedding cake will tempt your taste buds.

Cost is $5 per person (cash only) with 20 percent of all door money going to the Saginaw East Side Soup Kitchen. For every person that attends, one meal will be provided to a person in need.

There will be promotional cash prizes for brides throughout the event with no purchase necessary. A cash wheel where attendees can spin (6 chances) to win will offer everyone the chance to take something home. All brides will also be registered to win a vacation/travel voucher. Note that brides must be present for the grand prize drawings to win. Souvenir bags will also be given to the first 100 registered brides to arrive at the expo.

