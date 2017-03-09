Neighborhood Crime Alert: Sketch released of suspect in break-in - WNEM TV 5

Neighborhood Crime Alert: Sketch released of suspect in break-ins

Source: Michigan State Police Source: Michigan State Police
Suspect's vehicle (Source: MSP) Suspect's vehicle (Source: MSP)
Suspect's vehicle (Source: MSP) Suspect's vehicle (Source: MSP)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Troopers have released a sketch and are asking for your help identifying a person who has been going house-to-house, looking for an empty one to rob.

Since January, several similar incidents have been reported in northern Bay County.

Michigan State Police say the man will knock on the door or ring the bell. If someone answers, he will ask about a lost pet.

If no one answers the door, the man will then begin checking the house for unlocked doors and windows.

If he finds one, he lets himself in and makes off with cash and prescription medications.

This has been happening in the middle of the day when many people are at work.

Witnesses describe the man as in his mid-20’s with a thin build and dark hair.

He may be driving a black vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels and chrome accents on the B-pillar and window frames.

If you recognize the sketch, vehicle or have any information, call D/Sgt. Bill Arndt at (989) 495-5559.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

