Gas smell causes early dismissal

GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Students at Tucker Middle School in the Beecher School district were sent home early after reports of a gas smell.

The students were transferred to the Field House where they were picked up.

At last check officials were still trying to pinpoint the cause of the smell.

