Lost your power? You might qualify for a credit

If you are one of the thousands across Michigan without power you might qualify for an electric credit.

According to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC), if you experience lengthy or frequent service outages you may qualify for a $25 credit under the Service Quality and Reliability Standards.

There are 3 types of outage conditions that qualify for the credit: catastrophic condition outages, normal condition outages and frequent outages.

Credit Under Catastrophic Conditions:

You are eligible for a credit if the utility fails to restore service within 120 hours. This condition results from an event that is an official state of emergency or an event that results in an interruption of 10 percent or more of the utility’s customers. *Customers need to notify their electric utilities of the outage.*

Credit Under Normal Conditions:

You are eligible if the utility fails to restore service within 16 hours after an outage resulting from conditions other than catastrophic conditions. *Customers need to notify their electric utilities of the outage.*

Credit For Repetitive Interruptions:

You are eligible if you experience more than 7 interruptions in a 12 month period. *Customers need to notify their electric utilities of all outages.*

If you think you qualify, you should contact your utility to request an electronic outage service credit. For more information, click here.

