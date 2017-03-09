Warming shelters open following outages

In response to widespread power outages, Shiawassee County and Clare County have opened warming shelters.

Shiawassee County has one that will be open 24/7 at the City of Corunna Community Center (casino) @McCurdy Park, 457 N. Norton St. Corunna.

There will be shelter, showers, food and water for the next three days, or as needed for those that do not have power.

You are asked to bring your identification, toiletries, personal items and games for kids to play.

If you need transportation, arrangements can be made. Just call (989) 494-8576.

For all other questions, call 989-743-2620.

Clare County has several locations set-up that will be open during daytime hours only.

Hayes Township Civic Center; 2051 East Townline Lake Road Harrison

Harrison Senior Center: 212 South Broad Street Harrison

Lincoln Township Hall/Senior Center 175 Lake George Ave. Lake George, Mi.

Farwell Senior Center: 101 West Michigan Street Farwell, Mi.

Clare Senior Center/Clare Castle: 502 Beech Street Clare, Mi.

Most of the power in Clare County is expected to be restored by Friday night.

