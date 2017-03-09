2 killed when tree slams car in strong winds - WNEM TV 5

2 killed when tree slams car in strong winds

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
DETROIT (AP) -

Authorities say two people were killed when a tree crashed onto their vehicle as powerful winds ripped through central Michigan.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook says the tree fell Wednesday afternoon on a Mini Cooper heading east on the two-lane M-115 highway in Freeman Township.

Police say the accident killed the driver, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, Michigan, and passenger 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Winds in the area were gusting more than 50 mph. The strong winds knocked out electrical service to more than a million customers statewide. Many schools were closed Thursday and there were reports of damage to numerous properties.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.