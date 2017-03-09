Business repairs roof after wind causes damage

Thousands are still without power after strong winds swept through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

Many homes and business have been left damaged, but some worse than others. One local business was hit hard by the powerful storm.

Crews were hard at work on Thursday to repair the roof of Captain Dave's Family Entertainment Center in Midland.

"I got a phone call saying the roof was, the membrane was blowing. So I turned around and came back and by the time I got back, I thought it would just be a piece but it was blowing really hard," said David Schafer, owner.

The wind inflicted some major damage to the roof.

According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, peak wind gusts reached 49 miles per hour in the Midland area.

"I was very concerned how I was going to stop any damage from being done or more damage. So I called a roofing company to see if they could come help secure the roof before it blew any further," Schafer said.

He didn't have any lucky because it was too risky to get on the roof in those conditions. The crew had to sit it out until Thursday.

Schafer said insurance is covering a lot of the costs, but there is a hefty deductible. He also said they are back open for business and are hoping to get the roof repairs done soon.

"All in all, as I look at it now we are very fortunate that more damage wasn't done," he said.

