Grand Blanc High School closed Friday due to power outage

GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

Grand Blanc High School is closed Friday due to the continuing power outage.

The closure only affects the high school.

Thousands of customers are still without power after destructive storms swept through the area on Wednesday.

