Pistons shock Cleveland - WNEM TV 5

Pistons shock Cleveland

Posted: Updated:

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 106-101 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists -- and threw down over a half-dozen tremendous dunks -- but the Cavaliers have now lost three straight and five of their last seven.

J.R. Smith played for Cleveland after a thumb injury had kept him out since December, but Kevin Love and Kyle Korver were out, and the Cavaliers lost Andrew Bogut earlier in the week with a broken leg.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.