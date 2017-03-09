Jimmy Howard removed from injured reserve

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings have removed goalie Jimmy Howard from injured reserve and assigned goalie Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids of the AHL. Howard has been out since spraining his right knee Dec. 20. He had a .934 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average in 17 games before the injury.

Coreau has appeared in 14 games with the Red Wings as a rookie, going 5-4-3 with a 3.46 GAA.

Detroit hosts Chicago on Friday night.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

