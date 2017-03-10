Explosions, barn destroyed at commercial farm

Damage estimates are at least $2 million and climbing after a commercial farm barn went up in flames.

It happened at Hunt Farms, 12169 Richfield Road in Genesee County's Richfield Township about 7 a.m.

There were multiple explosions during the fire and Richfield Road was closed for a time because of fear of more explosions.

Alex Qualman works at the farm.

"There's a lot of tractors, trucks and stuff like that in the building. With it burning down, I'd imagine we're hearing tires, air tanks, basically anything that had air in it with no place to go," Qualman said.

Qualman said damage estimates are at $2.5 million for the maintenance shop and contents, and expected to rise.

The loss could have a devastating impact on the farm as they gear up for spring planting season.

"Completely devastating, our planting equipment was in there, our tractors were in there. And now we have to try and replace the key components to what makes our spring. And what makes our farm get a crop in the ground, it's gone," Qualman said.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, although it's not considered suspicious.

No one was hurt.

People reported seeing heavy smoke from as far away as Lapeer.

