Keep it, or trash it? Food safety guide after power loss

Is this OK to eat?

It might be a question you are asking about some of your food if you’ve been without power since those gusty winds pummeled Michigan on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has a few tips for you.

Experts say thawed or partially thawed food in the freezer may be safely refrozen if it contains ice crystals or is at 40 degrees or below. Partial thawing and refreezing may affect the quality, but it will still be safe to eat.

Never rely on your taste buds to tell you if the food is still OK. You can’t rely on appearance or odor either to determine if your food is safe.

Always throw out any items in the freezer that have come into contact with raw meat juices.

Below are a few charts that may help in the save or discard process.

