Cat found shot, has long road to recovery

He was shot in the leg and had to have a toe amputated. But that hasn’t kept Exavier from being in good spirits.

The Humane Society of Midland County said the orange and white 2-year-old cat was found on March 5 near Curtis Road near M-30.

While they first thought he had been hit by a car, they later found out that he had been shot with birdshot and had significant damage to his leg.

Jenna Dunn, a volunteer at the humane society, said looks like someone used Exavier for target practice.

He had surgery, but it required cutting out a lot of dead tissue and infection, meaning he’ll be suffering for a while. He also has a lot of pain in his toes, one of which had to be amputated, but Humane Society officials are hopeful he’ll gain full control of his leg.

It will be a long road for Exavier, especially because a second surgery might be needed in the future to put a pin in his leg.

Now the Humane Society is asking if you would consider donating to his recovery and possible upcoming surgery.

You can find a link to Exavier’s GoFundMe account by clicking here.

