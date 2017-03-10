State, schools to discuss partnership to avoid closure

The State Superintendent and the Michigan Department of Education (MEA) are going to be entering into discussions with eight Michigan school districts, including two in Mid-Michigan, to work together to improve some of the state’s lowest-performing schools.

Saginaw and Bridgeport-Spaulding, along with Benton Harbor, Detroit Public Community Schools/Education Achievement Authority, Kalmazoo, Muskegon Heights, Pontiac and River Rouge all have schools on the lowest-performing list.

Superintendent Brian Whiston and the MEA will attempt to develop Partnership Agreements with the districts.

Under a Partnership Agreement, the local district remains in control of its schools with support from MDE and partners.

Once an agreement is reached, the state School Reform Office has agreed to delay any further actions, such as closing the schools, in order to give the Partnership Model a chance to work.

The districts have until the end of April to reach an agreement, and if they can’t, the state could move ahead with further actions such as closing schools.

Academic outcomes are a primary focus, and other whole child outcomes that can impede improved academics like health, nutrition, behavior, social/emotional issues also will be addressed, according to state officials.

