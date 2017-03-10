Michigan's wild Big Ten ride continues with win over Purdue

Two days after its airplane's scary abandoned takeoff, Michigan's wild journey carried right on into the Big Ten semifinals with a 74-70 overtime upset of 13th-ranked Purdue behind D.J. Wilson's 26 points Friday.

The eighth-seeded Wolverines (22-11) got 13 points from Zak Irvin, including their first four of the extra period, against the No. 1 seed Boilermakers (25-7).

It was a back-and-forth afternoon affair, the most engaging game of the week so far. The teams combined for 14 ties and 17 lead changes in regulation alone, and they headed to overtime tied at 66 after Zak Irvin pulled Michigan even on a layup with 4.2 seconds left, before Wilson blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Michigan next faces the winner of Friday's later quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Minnesota and No. 5 seed Michigan State.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.