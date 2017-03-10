Fire department to give out free pizza on Saturday

A Mid-Michigan fire department teamed up with local pizza restaurants to give out free pizza.

However, there's a catch.

Thomas Township residents will have a chance to receive free pizza on Saturday if they have a working smoke detector in their house.

It's part of the "Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery" program.

The Thomas Township Fire Department partnered with Little Caesar's Pizza, 8015 Gratiot, and Eudici's Pizza, 6893 Gratiot.

Residents who order a pizza from those two restaurants between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday will have a chance to get it free.

Firefighters will deliver random orders during that time. If they show up to a house with a working smoke detector they will buy that family's pizza for them.

If you don't have a smoke detector, firefighters will provide one free of charge.

