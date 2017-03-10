Victim's father speaks out about allegations against Nassar

Former Michigan State University team physician Larry Nassar is facing charges of sexual abuse.

The father of one of Nassar's many accusers said he is haunted by the memory of his daughter's visits to the doctor.

"I knew he was a creep," Tony said.

TV5 is concealing his identity.

He was in the room with his 12-year-old daughter during her visits with Nassar and that continues to haunt him. She was seeing Nassar at MSU for back pain when Tony's intuition told him something was wrong.

"In the back of my mind a few things didn't sit with me so I actually took pictures," he said.

In one of those photos his daughter was making an uncomfortable face. It was only after Nassar was charged publicly that Tony and his daughter started having conversations about what was taking place on the other side of the room during those visits.

She said Nassar was touching her inappropriately without gloves. At the time she thought it was normal so she didn't complain.

"I blame myself for constantly taking her there and allowing this predator to do what he did to my little girl," Tony said.

He later found out MSU had been aware of accusations against Nassar on occasions dating back to 1997.

"Michigan State University is to blame fully. They had stuff in his file and they didn't tell me that he had this in his file and they let my little girl go there," he said.

Tony's daughter is now one of more than a dozen Michigan girls ranging from dancers, cheerleaders, ballerinas and gymnasts who have joined in a civil suit that now accuses more than Nassar. It names MSU, USA Gymnastics and several employees of MSU including another doctor.

Attorney Mick Grewal said they each knew about Nassar's behavior.

"All these employees at Michigan State University had a duty to notify the authorities. They had a duty to notify Michigan State and maybe they did notify Michigan State, but because of that they were named individually," Grewal said.

As for Tony's daughter, she is no longer in club gymnastics. He said seeing Nassar set her back because she wasn't receiving any effective treatments for back pain.

"A doctor should be just like a priest, a pastor. You should be able to trust him," Tony said.

