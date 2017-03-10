Couple killed after wind knocks tree onto car, funeral services announced

A funeral service will be held Tuesday for a local man killed in a freak accident.

Maxwell Muessig, 20, and Maggie Potter, 23, were on M-115 near the Clare and Osceola County line when the wind blew over a tree, which landed on their car, killing them both.

"A shining example for our family and the world," said Mark Muessig, father of one of the victims. "He grew into a phenomenal young man with drive and knowing what he wanted to do with his life, which made me proud. There was never a day my son disappointed me."

Max Muessig and his girlfriend Maggie Potter were victims of horrible timing earlier this week. A tree fell on their car as they were driving home to Midland. Their lives were extinguished in the blink of an eye.

"He wanted to be a lawyer and wanted to get into politics because he had ideas that transcended many people and he wanted to be helpful. He didn't think of himself," Mark Muessig said.

Max's mom Barb said his son's relationship with Maggie was something that was truly special.

"They were just so strong and were wonderful and they could've torn up the world. And then together the power was just amazing. And they loved each other," she said.

As his family prepares to say goodbye they vow to make sure Max's legacy will live on for many years to come.

"I would say to Max I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud of every fiber of what you've done and the example you've set. And we will do our best to carry that on," Barb Muessig said.

Muessig's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on March 14 at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland. Visitation runs from 4-7 p.m. on March 12 at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home.

Potter was from Rhode Island and will be laid to rest there.

