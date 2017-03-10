UPDATE: New details after man shot by police near SVSU

It may be a week before authorities bring charges against the man whose confrontation with officers led him to being shot.

The shooting shut down Bay Road in Saginaw County on March 10. It happened about 6:15 p.m.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department was involved in the shooting, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser. But TV5 has learned it was actually a veteran SVSU officer who fired the shot that hit the suspect.

The man, a 69-year-old Midland man, was pulled over by deputies when he exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand, police said.

"My officers then took cover. The individual then took off. The individual then went into a grassy area west of the road. We were backed up by officers by other agencies and the individual in question brandished the firearm and was shot then by officers on the scene," Sheriff Bill Federspiel said.

Three officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting. It is unclear how many rounds were fired, but the suspect did not fire his weapon.

Police said he had a gun in his hand and when he pointed it at them that's when they fired.

"At the end of the day our officers want to go home and they're going to take that force necessary to make sure they can do that. When a gun is pointed in their direction they have no other choice. They are going to do what they're trained to do," Kaiser said.

The suspect is at a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. At last check he was in stable condition.

Bay Road was closed between Kochville and Pierce Road while police investigated. The road reopened about 10:15 p.m.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation and are questioning those involved.

"It's a two man unit. A veteran officer with more than 17 years on the job and a rookie officer in training," Federspiel said.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department made the initial stop, but they were assisted by other law enforcement agencies, including that SVSU officer who fired the round that hit the suspect.

SVSU Chief of Public Safety Leo Mioduszewski said that the officer was on campus, heard the sheriff's deputies radio about a man with a gun and responded. The officer is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a case like this.

Michigan State Police are also reviewing dash cam and body-camera footage of the incident.

The suspect's name will not be released until after investigators submit their findings to the prosecutor for possible charges.

