Annual bowling competition raises $145,000 for Big Brothers Big sisters

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

It is their biggest fundraiser of the year and the 38th Annual Bowl for Kid's Sake didn't disappoint. 

By the time all of the pledges are collected, the four day bowling competition will have raised more than $145,000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.

The proceeds will go towards supporting the organization's one to one mentoring programs.

Three hundred forty teams, including one representing WNEM-TV 5, collected pledges and bowled on behalf of Flint and Genesee County youth who face adversity.

"The event attracts every segment of the community making it an even greater success," said President/CEO, Reta Stanley.

"We are extremely pleased at the outpouring of community support and the excitement around bowling for kids’ sake."

