Trial scheduled for suspect in fatal shooting of jogger

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) -- A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting a jogger in western Michigan.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports Jeffrey Willis is set for trial starting June 13 in the 2014 slaying of 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch in Dalton Township. He's also awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa.

The 47-year-old Willis was expected to go on trial in Bletsch's case in December, but it was delayed while attorneys reviewed evidence from Heeringa's case. Defense attorney Brian Hosticka also argued authorities improperly accessed Willis' papers in jail, violating attorney-client privilege.

A judge declined Hosticka's request to dismiss charges, and the attorney vowed to appeal. It could delay the trial, but prosecutors doubt it.

