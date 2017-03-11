Call for job-creation incentives is renewed in Michigan

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and economic development officials are readying a new push to offer tax breaks to attract large-scale business expansions, contending that Michigan has missed out on jobs being aggressively sought by other states.

Senators hope to propose their legislation in the coming week. At the same time, business executives and other backers of the bills will amplify public efforts to persuade skeptics.

The measures won approval in the Republican-led Senate last year only to die in the GOP-controlled House. They would authorize Michigan to let qualified companies keep part of their employees' income tax withholdings if they add jobs. The businesses would have to create at least 500 jobs or, if they pay at least 125 percent of the average local wage, at least 250 jobs.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.